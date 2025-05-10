Left Menu

Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ceasefire or Farce?

Despite Russia declaring a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine, fighting continues in several regions. Ukraine has dismissed the truce as a farce, urging for a genuine 30-day ceasefire. Both sides accuse each other of violations as the Russian ceasefire, declared for celebratory reasons, nears its end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:06 IST
Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ceasefire or Farce?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moscow declared a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine, yet clashes continue across four regions, forcing Russian troops to retaliate, according to Russian sources.

Ukraine, however, labels the ceasefire as a 'farce' and does not participate. Instead, it advocates for a 30-day ceasefire, with support from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The temporary ceasefire coincides with the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat, but skepticism and accusations persist as the truce's expiration looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025