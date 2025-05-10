Moscow declared a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine, yet clashes continue across four regions, forcing Russian troops to retaliate, according to Russian sources.

Ukraine, however, labels the ceasefire as a 'farce' and does not participate. Instead, it advocates for a 30-day ceasefire, with support from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The temporary ceasefire coincides with the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat, but skepticism and accusations persist as the truce's expiration looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)