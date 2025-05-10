Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ceasefire or Farce?
Despite Russia declaring a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine, fighting continues in several regions. Ukraine has dismissed the truce as a farce, urging for a genuine 30-day ceasefire. Both sides accuse each other of violations as the Russian ceasefire, declared for celebratory reasons, nears its end.
Moscow declared a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine, yet clashes continue across four regions, forcing Russian troops to retaliate, according to Russian sources.
Ukraine, however, labels the ceasefire as a 'farce' and does not participate. Instead, it advocates for a 30-day ceasefire, with support from U.S. President Donald Trump.
The temporary ceasefire coincides with the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat, but skepticism and accusations persist as the truce's expiration looms.
