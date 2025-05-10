Kerala Chief Minister Hails India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Celebrations to Resume
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the India-Pakistan ceasefire as crucial for peace. Consequently, Kerala's state anniversary celebrations will resume from May 13, having been paused due to the tension. District and state events like 'Ente Keralam' will proceed as scheduled. Rescheduling is underway for Malappuram events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan, labeling it a 'wise' decision aimed at fostering peace.
Vijayan's office released a statement emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and progress in the country while remaining vigilant against terrorism.
Consequently, the state government's fourth-anniversary celebrations, temporarily halted due to the conflict, are set to resume on May 13, with events like district meetings and the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition moving forward as planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Ukraine: Relentless Strikes Kill Children, Sparking Urgent Calls for Peace
Tensions Escalate: Kashmir Conflict Intensifies Between India and Pakistan
North Korean Troops Allegedly Support Russia in Ukraine Conflict
Border Conflict Intensifies: Ukraine and Russia Clash in Kursk
Restoring Peace: Russian Forces Reclaim Kursk Vicinity