Kerala Chief Minister Hails India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Celebrations to Resume

In a significant development, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan, labeling it a 'wise' decision aimed at fostering peace.

Vijayan's office released a statement emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and progress in the country while remaining vigilant against terrorism.

Consequently, the state government's fourth-anniversary celebrations, temporarily halted due to the conflict, are set to resume on May 13, with events like district meetings and the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition moving forward as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)