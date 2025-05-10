Left Menu

Kerala Chief Minister Hails India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Celebrations to Resume

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the India-Pakistan ceasefire as crucial for peace. Consequently, Kerala's state anniversary celebrations will resume from May 13, having been paused due to the tension. District and state events like 'Ente Keralam' will proceed as scheduled. Rescheduling is underway for Malappuram events.

In a significant development, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan, labeling it a 'wise' decision aimed at fostering peace.

Vijayan's office released a statement emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and progress in the country while remaining vigilant against terrorism.

Consequently, the state government's fourth-anniversary celebrations, temporarily halted due to the conflict, are set to resume on May 13, with events like district meetings and the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition moving forward as planned.

