India-Pakistan Ceasefire Halts Punjab Blackout Orders

Officials in Punjab, India, reversed blackout orders following an immediate ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. The ceasefire, brokered by the US, was announced after recent military hostilities. Districts across Punjab, including Jalandhar and Patiala, had implemented restrictions but now return to normalcy.

  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab authorities swiftly canceled blackout orders on Saturday evening as India and Pakistan reached an immediate ceasefire agreement. The announcement came following escalated military tensions between the two neighboring countries.

District administrations in Sangrur, Rupnagar, and Fazilka quickly acted to withdraw earlier blackout directives, a sentiment echoed by officials in Jalandhar, Patiala, and Kapurthala. This decision marks a significant return to normalcy after a period of looming uncertainty.

The ceasefire, confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, was facilitated through mediation by the United States, coming after a day marked by exchanges of military fire between India and Pakistan. This diplomatic breakthrough promises a cessation of hostilities on all fronts – land, air, and sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

