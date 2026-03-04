Normalcy Returns to Jebel Ali Port Operations
Dubai's DP World announced that all terminals at Jebel Ali port in the UAE are operational after a suspension due to Iranian attacks. The operations resumed on March 2, continuing normally as reported by the Emirati state news agency.
Dubai's DP World has confirmed that operations across all terminals at Jebel Ali port are functioning normally, according to the Emirati state news agency.
The announcement follows a suspension of activities, which occurred amid Iranian attacks on the Gulf region.
Full operations resumed on March 2, marking a return to stability at one of the UAE's critical maritime hubs.
