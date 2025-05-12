Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's New Era of Assertive Anti-Terror Strategy

In a bold national address, PM Narendra Modi outlined India's firm stance against terrorism, emphasizing no tolerance for nuclear blackmail and underscoring Operation Sindoor as the new approach. He warned Pakistan of severe repercussions for sponsoring terror and clarified that trade and talks can't coexist with terror.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a decisive address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, unambiguously warning Pakistan against employing nuclear blackmail as a deterrent. Modi conveyed a firm message to the global community: India will not entertain trade or dialogue with Pakistan as long as terror persists.

Operation Sindoor signifies India's evolved policy against terrorism, marking a 'new normal', Modi stated in his 22-minute speech. He emphasized that India's military response to Pakistan is presently in suspension, with future actions contingent on their behavior. The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism and cautioned them about potential self-destruction.

Modi praised the armed forces for their strategic victories and clarified that any further talks with Pakistan would be limited to discussions on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He reiterated India's stance against terror with a zero-tolerance approach, vowing decisive action against both state and non-state sponsors of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

