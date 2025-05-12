India's Bold Stand: Modi's Message Against Terrorism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, emphasizing India's firm stance against terrorism. Through Operation Sindoor, Modi reiterated a no-tolerance policy towards terrorism, warning Pakistan against any provocative actions and declaring a new normal in India's defense strategy.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address, which boldly outlined India's unyielding stance against terrorism. Shah highlighted Modi's commitment to countering threats immediately and with full force.
During his first national address following Operation Sindoor, Modi directly warned Pakistan not to resort to nuclear intimidation, emphasizing that acts of terror and diplomatic exchanges cannot coexist. Shah praised the prime minister for clearly defining boundaries for aggressive neighbors using Operation Sindoor's success as a prime example.
Shah credited the armed forces with setting a precedent for zero tolerance against terrorism and acknowledged the pivotal role of the Border Security Force in protecting the nation. He underscored that Modi's leadership ensures justice for victims of terrorism, aligning with India's newly declared policy against threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
