Left Menu

India's Bold Stand: Modi's Message Against Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, emphasizing India's firm stance against terrorism. Through Operation Sindoor, Modi reiterated a no-tolerance policy towards terrorism, warning Pakistan against any provocative actions and declaring a new normal in India's defense strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:30 IST
India's Bold Stand: Modi's Message Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address, which boldly outlined India's unyielding stance against terrorism. Shah highlighted Modi's commitment to countering threats immediately and with full force.

During his first national address following Operation Sindoor, Modi directly warned Pakistan not to resort to nuclear intimidation, emphasizing that acts of terror and diplomatic exchanges cannot coexist. Shah praised the prime minister for clearly defining boundaries for aggressive neighbors using Operation Sindoor's success as a prime example.

Shah credited the armed forces with setting a precedent for zero tolerance against terrorism and acknowledged the pivotal role of the Border Security Force in protecting the nation. He underscored that Modi's leadership ensures justice for victims of terrorism, aligning with India's newly declared policy against threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025