Diplomacy Drama: Unseen Trade Card Behind India-Pakistan Ceasefire?

During the height of the India-Pakistan military conflict, sources from the Indian government have countered claims from US President Donald Trump regarding the use of trade as leverage to halt hostilities. According to Trump, discussions involving trade commitments encouraged both nations to cease their aggressive actions.

Following the crisis, the President declared on Monday that the trade card was instrumental in achieving a ceasefire between the nuclear-armed neighbors. However, government insiders insist that top-level conversations between India and the United States, including those between US Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio's talks with key Indian officials, did not involve trade issues.

This contradiction comes as Trump highlights his administration's role in averting a nuclear conflict. Indian sources, however, maintain that the conflict resolution was a bilateral military decision without third-party intervention. The US and India remain engaged in trade negotiations, although this element was reportedly absent from communications during the recent crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)