China-Latin America Trade Surpasses Milestone

Trade between China and Latin America surpassed $500 billion for the first time last year, as announced by China's President Xi Jinping at the China-CELAC Forum summit in Beijing. Xi emphasized the pleasure of cooperation and China's support for Latin American influence in multilateral spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-05-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 08:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

(With inputs from agencies.)

