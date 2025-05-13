China-Latin America Trade Surpasses Milestone

In a significant development announced at the China-CELAC Forum summit in Beijing, trade between China and Latin America has exceeded $500 billion for the first time. China's President Xi Jinping revealed the milestone on Tuesday.

During his address, Xi welcomed officials from Latin America and the Caribbean, emphasizing the joy of strengthening connections with 'old and new' friends. He highlighted the importance of ongoing collaboration.

President Xi also reiterated China's commitment to aiding Latin America and Caribbean nations in bolstering their presence on the global stage, aiming to enhance their influence in multilateral platforms.

