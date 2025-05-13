Left Menu

Manish Tewari Backs Trump's India-Pakistan Peace Role

Congress MP Manish Tewari supports US President Donald Trump's claim of the US playing a key role in mediating peace between India and Pakistan. Tewari emphasizes historical foreign interventions and the inevitability of international involvement during nuclear tensions, highlighting Operation Sindoor's role in the current de-escalation.

Updated: 13-05-2025 10:41 IST
Manish Tewari Backs Trump's India-Pakistan Peace Role
Congress MP Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday defended US President Donald Trump's assertion that his administration played a 'crucial role' in mediating peace between India and Pakistan. Tewari contextualized this intervention by highlighting the historical involvement of foreign powers, particularly the US, in the India-Pakistan equation since the 1990s when Pakistan began using nuclear threats as leverage.

Tewari asserted that despite reservations, Trump's statement remains factual. He noted that from 1947 to 1972, the United Nations Security Council served as the framework for dialogue during India-Pakistan tensions, largely over Jammu and Kashmir. Between 1972 to 1990, the Shimla Agreement promoted bilateral solutions, but post-1990, as Pakistan brandished nuclear power, foreign interventions, primarily by the US, became more frequent.

Highlighting the significance of international diplomacy, Tewari noted that global powers cannot ignore escalating tensions between two nuclear states. His comments followed Trump's Saturday briefing at the White House, where Trump emphasized the US's role in easing recent tensions marked by India's military retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistani terror bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

