Chandra Shekhar Aazad Criticizes Modi Government's Handling of Pakistan Conflict
Chandra Shekhar Aazad expressed pride in Indian armed forces but criticized the Modi government's handling of the conflict with Pakistan. He questioned US President Trump's ceasefire claims, emphasized focus on terrorism, and criticized the Bihar government on local issues, voicing support for Buddhist control over the Maha Bodhi temple.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:09 IST
- India
Chandra Shekhar Aazad, Lok Sabha MP, praised the Indian armed forces on Tuesday, expressing concerns over the Modi government's handling of the military conflict with Pakistan.
The Dalit activist, arriving in Bihar, questioned US President Trump's ceasefire claims and criticized the JD(U) for aligning with BJP on the Waqf issue.
Aazad also condemned the government's neglect of Bihar's unemployment and criticized its lack of respect for BSF sub-inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz while pledging continuing support for Buddhist control over the Maha Bodhi temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
