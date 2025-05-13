Left Menu

Chandra Shekhar Aazad Criticizes Modi Government's Handling of Pakistan Conflict

Chandra Shekhar Aazad expressed pride in Indian armed forces but criticized the Modi government's handling of the conflict with Pakistan. He questioned US President Trump's ceasefire claims, emphasized focus on terrorism, and criticized the Bihar government on local issues, voicing support for Buddhist control over the Maha Bodhi temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:09 IST
Chandra Shekhar Aazad Criticizes Modi Government's Handling of Pakistan Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

Chandra Shekhar Aazad, Lok Sabha MP, praised the Indian armed forces on Tuesday, expressing concerns over the Modi government's handling of the military conflict with Pakistan.

The Dalit activist, arriving in Bihar, questioned US President Trump's ceasefire claims and criticized the JD(U) for aligning with BJP on the Waqf issue.

Aazad also condemned the government's neglect of Bihar's unemployment and criticized its lack of respect for BSF sub-inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz while pledging continuing support for Buddhist control over the Maha Bodhi temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025