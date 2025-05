Trump's Middle East Maneuver: Deals and Diplomacy in Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump initiated a pivotal four-day visit to the Middle East focused on economic collaboration and alliance reinforcement, starting with Saudi Arabia.

Welcomed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump engaged in the signing of key agreements to bolster military and cultural partnerships, alongside expected economic investments.

The trip featured high-level meetings with business leaders and underscored Trump's transactional diplomacy, amid efforts to renew Israeli-Saudi relations and navigate complex regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)