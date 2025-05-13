Left Menu

Ukrainian Plea: Brazil's Role in Istanbul Talks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged Brazil to assist in encouraging Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend Istanbul talks and to support Ukraine's 30-day ceasefire initiative. Sybiha engaged with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira to leverage Brazil's influence on this diplomatic effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:29 IST
Ukrainian Plea: Brazil's Role in Istanbul Talks
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has reached out to Brazil, urging its government to encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in upcoming discussions in Istanbul. Sybiha is also seeking Brazil's support for Ukraine's proposal of a 30-day ceasefire.

In a conversation with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Sybiha expressed President Zelenskiy's readiness to personally meet with Putin in Türkiye. He emphasized the strategic role Brazil could play in facilitating high-level engagement with Russia.

Highlighting the importance of international cooperation, Sybiha called on Brazil's authoritative voice to help orchestrate this meeting, seen as crucial to advancing peace efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025