Ukrainian Plea: Brazil's Role in Istanbul Talks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has reached out to Brazil, urging its government to encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in upcoming discussions in Istanbul. Sybiha is also seeking Brazil's support for Ukraine's proposal of a 30-day ceasefire.

In a conversation with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Sybiha expressed President Zelenskiy's readiness to personally meet with Putin in Türkiye. He emphasized the strategic role Brazil could play in facilitating high-level engagement with Russia.

Highlighting the importance of international cooperation, Sybiha called on Brazil's authoritative voice to help orchestrate this meeting, seen as crucial to advancing peace efforts in the region.

