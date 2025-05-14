Left Menu

Trump's Sanctions Shift: A New Era for Syria?

President Donald Trump announced plans to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria following discussions with Saudi Crown Prince and Turkish President. The move, controversial due to Syria's Islamist leadership and relations with Israel, aims to normalize U.S.-Syria relations and aid Syria's reconstruction efforts post-conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has declared an intention to lift sanctions on Syria, marking a significant change in U.S. policy driven by discussions with Saudi Arabia's crown prince and Turkey's president. This announcement precedes an anticipated meeting with Syria's Islamist leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and signifies a shift towards re-establishing normal relations with the war-torn nation.

Trump made the announcement at an investment forum in Riyadh, stating, "It's their time to shine," and emphasized the goal of aiding Syria's path to recovery and prosperity. The decision comes despite concerns from Israel, which remains wary of Sharaa's ties to jihadist groups, though he severed connections with al Qaeda in 2016.

While the U.S. sanctions have previously isolated Syria financially, Syrian officials, including Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, have welcomed this change. They interpret it as an opportunity for the Syrian people to rebuild and foster new diplomatic relations with the United States, potentially leading to historic peace deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

