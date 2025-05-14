Trump's Bold Ceasefire Claims Spark Diplomatic Queries

In a move that has ignited political debate, former U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. His comments have prompted Indian political opposition to question the government's stance on the issue.

Narrating the sequence of events during a public event in Saudi Arabia, Trump insisted that his administration successfully brokered a deal to halt rising tensions between India and Pakistan through a mix of diplomacy and trade incentives.

India's Congress party has responded by pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for clarifications, particularly on whether U.S. involvement came under coercive 'pressure' tactics. The incident has reignited discussions over external influence on South Asian geopolitical matters.

