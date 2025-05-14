Trump's Bold Ceasefire Claims Spark Diplomatic Queries
Donald Trump's assertions about negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan have stirred political controversy in India. Congress has questioned Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar regarding the alleged compromise of India's security under U.S. pressure. Trump's remarks have sparked a wave of political discourse over the involvement of a third party in bilateral matters.
- Country:
- India
In a move that has ignited political debate, former U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. His comments have prompted Indian political opposition to question the government's stance on the issue.
Narrating the sequence of events during a public event in Saudi Arabia, Trump insisted that his administration successfully brokered a deal to halt rising tensions between India and Pakistan through a mix of diplomacy and trade incentives.
India's Congress party has responded by pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for clarifications, particularly on whether U.S. involvement came under coercive 'pressure' tactics. The incident has reignited discussions over external influence on South Asian geopolitical matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- India
- Pakistan
- ceasefire
- Modi
- Jaishankar
- Congress
- Saudi Arabia
- diplomacy
- tensions
ALSO READ
Congress Calls for United Front in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack
Political Dispute Erupts: Congress Leaders Clash Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks
Political Firestorm: BJP Slams Congress for 'Insensitive' Terror Comment
Political Firestorm: BJP and Congress Clash Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Remarks
Congress Leaders Clash Over Pahalgam Attack Commentary