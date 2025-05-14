Sena Critiques BJP Over 'Tiranga Yatra' Amid Unfinished Business with Pakistan

In a scathing editorial, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has rebuked the BJP's nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra', undertaken to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, claiming that India's revenge remains unfinished.

The 11-day yatra follows deliberations by top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, criticizing the party's hypocrisy in addressing conflicts with Pakistan. The Sena claimed India succumbed to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats, causing Prime Minister Modi to halt the war for what they allege were commercial interests.

The editorial also accused the BJP of exploiting nationalistic sentiments after the Pahalgam and 2019 Pulwama attacks for political gain, while ignoring the underlying issues. India and Pakistan's recent agreement to cease hostilities was said by Trump to be facilitated by U.S. mediation, a claim India denies given its bilateral stance on Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)