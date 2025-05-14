Left Menu

Heightened Tensions: Shehbaz Sharif Visits Pasrur Cantonment Amid India-Pakistan Clashes

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot to meet military personnel involved in a recent confrontation with India. The visit is part of a broader effort to assess military operations following India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:38 IST
Heightened Tensions: Shehbaz Sharif Visits Pasrur Cantonment Amid India-Pakistan Clashes
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic and military gesture, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot on Wednesday. The visit involved interactions with officers and soldiers who were part of the recent military engagement with India.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India on the night of May 6 and 7, aimed to avenge the killings in the Pahalgam terror attack. This military operation targeted nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in over 100 terrorist casualties.

Pakistan retaliated from May 8 to 10 with attempts to attack several Indian military bases. In response, the Indian armed forces executed a series of counter-attacks on Pakistani installations. In the coming days, Prime Minister Shehbaz intends to visit additional military bases to continue his assessment of ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025