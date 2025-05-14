Heightened Tensions: Shehbaz Sharif Visits Pasrur Cantonment Amid India-Pakistan Clashes

In a significant diplomatic and military gesture, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot on Wednesday. The visit involved interactions with officers and soldiers who were part of the recent military engagement with India.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India on the night of May 6 and 7, aimed to avenge the killings in the Pahalgam terror attack. This military operation targeted nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in over 100 terrorist casualties.

Pakistan retaliated from May 8 to 10 with attempts to attack several Indian military bases. In response, the Indian armed forces executed a series of counter-attacks on Pakistani installations. In the coming days, Prime Minister Shehbaz intends to visit additional military bases to continue his assessment of ongoing tensions.

