Australian Writer Seeks Medical Transfer Amid Suspended Death Sentence Drama

Australian writer Yang Hengjun, under a suspended death sentence in China for espionage charges, seeks Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's help for a medical transfer to Australia. Convicted despite denying charges, Yang's case raises concerns over his health and circumstances, urging international intervention.

Updated: 14-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:35 IST
Yang Hengjun

Australian writer Yang Hengjun is appealing to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for assistance in securing a medical transfer to Australia. Yang, who faces a suspended death sentence in China, was convicted on espionage charges in a trial marked by controversy and secrecy.

Despite his persistent denials of the charges, Yang remains detained in Beijing's No.2 Prison. In a heartfelt letter, he expressed gratitude for Australia's consistent efforts to reunite him with his family. The letter was released as the Albanese government began its second term, highlighting ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong reiterated Australia's commitment to bringing Yang home, citing grave concerns about his declining health. The case, rooted in politically sensitive accusations of espionage, underlines critical aspects of international diplomacy and human rights issues.

