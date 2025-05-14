Trump's Drug Pricing Order Casts Shadow on Roche's $50 Billion U.S. Investment

An executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on drug pricing could jeopardize Roche's substantial $50 billion investment in the United States. The order requires drug manufacturers to lower brand-name medicine prices in line with those of other affluent countries, sparking debates on feasibility among analysts and legal experts.

Roche, expressing concerns about the order potentially affecting their planned investments, emphasized their commitment to maintaining operations unaffected until at least 2025. The company plans to keep engaging actively with both the Trump administration and Congress to address these challenges.

This move aligns with efforts by several pharmaceutical giants like Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson, who are exploring U.S. investments amid the administration's push for domestic production. Trump's administration is further investigating pharmaceutical imports, aiming to establish tariffs on national security grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)