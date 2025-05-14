Left Menu

Trump's Drug Pricing Order Casts Shadow on Roche's $50 Billion U.S. Investment

President Donald Trump's executive order mandates drugmakers to lower prices to match those in affluent nations, threatening Roche's $50 billion U.S. investment plan. While the policy may be tough to implement, Roche assures its 2025 business remains unaffected and continues its dialogue with the administration and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:42 IST
Trump's Drug Pricing Order Casts Shadow on Roche's $50 Billion U.S. Investment
Donald Trump

An executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on drug pricing could jeopardize Roche's substantial $50 billion investment in the United States. The order requires drug manufacturers to lower brand-name medicine prices in line with those of other affluent countries, sparking debates on feasibility among analysts and legal experts.

Roche, expressing concerns about the order potentially affecting their planned investments, emphasized their commitment to maintaining operations unaffected until at least 2025. The company plans to keep engaging actively with both the Trump administration and Congress to address these challenges.

This move aligns with efforts by several pharmaceutical giants like Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson, who are exploring U.S. investments amid the administration's push for domestic production. Trump's administration is further investigating pharmaceutical imports, aiming to establish tariffs on national security grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025