In a bid to bring an end to the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is stepping up efforts to facilitate talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Lula's move comes amid escalating regional and international tension regarding Russia's persistent aggression.

During his travels to Moscow, following an official visit to China, Lula expressed his intent to persuade Putin to participate in potential peace negotiations in Istanbul, Turkey. This diplomatic maneuver is part of a broader strategy by Western nations to increase pressure on Russia, with threats of further sanctions if progress is not seen.

The proposed talks in Turkey could mark a significant advancement in peace efforts, as Lula's outreach coincides with heightened military activities by Russia, according to Ukrainian analysts. The Brazilian leader continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution, despite criticism from Western officials over his relationship with Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)