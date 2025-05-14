Mamata Banerjee to Engage North Bengal in Collaborative Meetings
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans a three-day visit to North Bengal next week. She will engage with chambers of commerce and hold public and administrative meetings. Key events include an interaction with industry representatives and a public distribution program, followed by a review meeting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:50 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her upcoming three-day visit to North Bengal, scheduled for next week.
During her visit, the Chief Minister will meet representatives from chambers and industries on May 19 and participate in a public distribution program and an administrative review meeting over the following two days.
The itinerary includes stops in districts such as Jalpaiguri, with stakeholders from other regions participating virtually due to logistical challenges. The Chief Minister aims to foster stronger ties with local entities in North Bengal through these engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement