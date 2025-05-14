Republicans Forge Ahead with Trump's Budget Amid Party Divide

The Republican party in Congress has taken a significant step towards enacting President Donald Trump's comprehensive budget proposal. After a grueling debate session, the Ways and Means Committee approved substantial tax cuts, signaling a preliminary win for the party despite the expected addition of trillions to the national debt.

House Speaker Mike Johnson remains optimistic about passing the legislation before the Memorial Day recess. Nonetheless, internal opposition presents a challenge. Certain moderate Republicans oppose the bill due to its restrictions on state and local tax deductions, while hardliners demand more rigorous spending cuts.

The package's broader implications have sparked fierce debates, especially concerning health and social services. Proposals to trim Medicaid benefits and restrict funds for Planned Parenthood highlight contentious policy shifts. As debates persist, the looming debt ceiling deadline intensifies the urgency for legislative action.

