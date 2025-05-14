Left Menu

Republicans Forge Ahead with Trump's Budget Amid Party Divide

Republicans in Congress advanced key parts of President Trump's budget, including tax cuts that could increase U.S. debt by trillions. However, internal party dissent, particularly over tax deductions and spending cuts, complicates their efforts. The move intensifies debates over health and social policies, with significant implications for national economics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:27 IST
Republicans Forge Ahead with Trump's Budget Amid Party Divide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Republican party in Congress has taken a significant step towards enacting President Donald Trump's comprehensive budget proposal. After a grueling debate session, the Ways and Means Committee approved substantial tax cuts, signaling a preliminary win for the party despite the expected addition of trillions to the national debt.

House Speaker Mike Johnson remains optimistic about passing the legislation before the Memorial Day recess. Nonetheless, internal opposition presents a challenge. Certain moderate Republicans oppose the bill due to its restrictions on state and local tax deductions, while hardliners demand more rigorous spending cuts.

The package's broader implications have sparked fierce debates, especially concerning health and social services. Proposals to trim Medicaid benefits and restrict funds for Planned Parenthood highlight contentious policy shifts. As debates persist, the looming debt ceiling deadline intensifies the urgency for legislative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025