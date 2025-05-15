Colombian Labor Reform Faces Setback in Senate Decision

In a significant political development, Colombia's Senate has vetoed a 12-question referendum on labor reform proposed by President Gustavo Petro. The decision marks another hurdle for the leftist leader's vision to enhance workers' conditions.

The rejected referendum signifies ongoing challenges for Petro's administration, which has been seeking legislative support for transformative labor policies. Despite the setback, efforts to improve labor conditions persist.

The Senate has opted to revive discussions on a previously dismissed bill that aims to address labor reform. This move indicates a willingness to continue debates on labor issues while navigating through political complexities.

