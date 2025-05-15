Left Menu

Courage Amidst Chaos: The Epic Struggle of Yang Hengjun

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the courage and resilience of Yang Hengjun, an Australian citizen detained in China for espionage. Despite strained diplomatic relations, Albanese remains committed to advocating for Yang's rights. Yang expresses gratitude for the Australian government's support amidst his challenging circumstances, reflecting a deep love for both Australia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:31 IST
Yang Hengjun
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a poignant moment reflecting international diplomacy at its most personal, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday praised the courage and resilience of Yang Hengjun, an Australian citizen enduring detention in China on charges of espionage.

This week, Albanese disclosed to reporters in Jakarta that he had received a letter from Yang, currently imprisoned in Beijing, which conveyed a spirit of profound hope during the most arduous of circumstances. He emphasized Australia's unwavering advocacy for Yang's welfare amidst ongoing diplomatic conversations with China.

While Australia seeks to mend its ties with Beijing following years of strained relations, the plight of Yang, convicted last year in a closed trial, remains a poignant reminder of the complexities of this relationship. In his heartfelt correspondence, Yang expressed gratitude for the Australian government's support, acknowledging his enduring affection for both Australia and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

