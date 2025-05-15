Trump's Mission: Overhauling Middle Eastern Relations

US President Donald Trump visited a pivotal United States base in the Middle East on Thursday. This visit is part of his broader strategy to reduce American intervention in the region while bolstering relations with Gulf states.

Trump addressed troops at Qatar's al-Udeid Air Base, a key site during past US military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, and more recently in operations against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

The president emphasized economic development and collaboration with Gulf countries, including meetings with business leaders in Qatar and planning further diplomatic engagements in Abu Dhabi.

