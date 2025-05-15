Trump's Mission: Overhauling Middle Eastern Relations
US President Donald Trump visits Middle East military installations, addressing troops and seeking alliances with Gulf nations. His agenda involves reducing American intervention while negotiating economic and nuclear agreements with regional powers like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:39 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
US President Donald Trump visited a pivotal United States base in the Middle East on Thursday. This visit is part of his broader strategy to reduce American intervention in the region while bolstering relations with Gulf states.
Trump addressed troops at Qatar's al-Udeid Air Base, a key site during past US military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, and more recently in operations against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.
The president emphasized economic development and collaboration with Gulf countries, including meetings with business leaders in Qatar and planning further diplomatic engagements in Abu Dhabi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
