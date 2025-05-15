Supreme Court to Tackle Birthright Citizenship Debate Amid Trump's Controversial Executive Order

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court will deliberate President Donald Trump's executive order aiming to end birthright citizenship, a constitutional principle over 150 years old.

The Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment, key to this debate, grants U.S. citizenship to anyone born on American soil. President Trump seeks to limit this, arguing the term 'jurisdiction' implies political allegiance.

Critics, however, claim the order infringes upon the Constitution, disrupts longstanding citizenship practices, and usurps legislative powers. The outcome of this legal contest could reshape immigration policy and redefine what it means to be an American citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)