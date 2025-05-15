BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha Backs Centre's Peace Efforts in Manipur

Senior BJP MLA, Kh Ibomcha, voiced full support for the Centre's initiatives to restore peace and establish a stable atmosphere in Manipur, which he believes are essential for forming a popular government in the state.

Addressing the media, Ibomcha highlighted the Centre's focus on enabling free movement across Manipur and facilitating the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes as crucial steps towards normalcy. He also mentioned that the Union government is actively seeking to engage parties involved in the violence in talks aimed at lasting peace.

Discussing internal party matters, Ibomcha shared that eight BJP MLAs recently convened to explore ways to assist the Centre's efforts, affirming that in the BJP, the Centre decides on state leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)