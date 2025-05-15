Left Menu

BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha Backs Centre's Peace Efforts in Manipur

Senior BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha expressed full support for the Centre's measures to restore peace in Manipur. He stated that the Centre is focused on creating a stable environment, enabling free movement, and aiding the return of displaced persons. He emphasized the party's cooperation with these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:43 IST
BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha Backs Centre's Peace Efforts in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP MLA, Kh Ibomcha, voiced full support for the Centre's initiatives to restore peace and establish a stable atmosphere in Manipur, which he believes are essential for forming a popular government in the state.

Addressing the media, Ibomcha highlighted the Centre's focus on enabling free movement across Manipur and facilitating the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes as crucial steps towards normalcy. He also mentioned that the Union government is actively seeking to engage parties involved in the violence in talks aimed at lasting peace.

Discussing internal party matters, Ibomcha shared that eight BJP MLAs recently convened to explore ways to assist the Centre's efforts, affirming that in the BJP, the Centre decides on state leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025