Rahul Gandhi Calls Legal Challenges 'Medals' Amid Bihar Visit Controversy

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is embroiled in legal challenges, with a new case filed by the Darbhanga district administration for allegedly violating Section 163 of the CrPC. Despite this, Gandhi referred to the cases as 'medals,' noting he already faces about 30-32 cases.

In a media briefing in Patna, Gandhi expressed that these cases reflect his commitment to social justice and willingness to challenge the status quo. Undeterred, he continues advocating for the rights of marginalized communities, highlighting the necessity of a caste census to address social and economic inequalities.

During his address in Darbhanga, Gandhi reiterated his party's commitment to social justice, calling for the implementation of reservation laws in private colleges and universities. He advocated removing the 50% cap on reservations to enhance representation and opportunities for underrepresented groups. Controversy arose as Darbhanga authorities announced action against Gandhi for procedural violations, noting his visit to Ambedkar Hostel without permission.

JDU MP Sanjay Jha questioned Gandhi's claim that Bihar Police obstructed his visit, stating permissions for a town hall were granted instead. Gandhi's Bihar visit intended to launch 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' in Darbhanga, focusing on educational justice. (ANI)

