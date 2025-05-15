Left Menu

From Cardinal to Pontiff: Pope Leo XIV's Controversial Inauguration

Vice President JD Vance will lead a U.S. delegation to attend the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope. Cardinal Robert Prevost, elected by cardinals, was critical of former President Trump. Despite tensions, American Catholics look forward to his leadership, amid challenges from conservative quarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:02 IST
From Cardinal to Pontiff: Pope Leo XIV's Controversial Inauguration
Pope Leo XIV

Vice President JD Vance is set to lead a U.S. delegation for the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV, marking a historic moment as the first U.S. citizen ascends to the papal role. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who shares Vance's faith, will accompany him according to an official statement.

Newly elected by Catholic cardinals, Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago will succeed the late Pope Francis. Prevost, as a cardinal, frequently criticized former President Trump's policies, particularly concerning migrants, raising questions about the authenticity of certain posts on his X account.

Vance, who engaged with Pope Francis before his passing, played down their disagreements. These discussions resurfaced with prevailing criticisms from Trump's conservative supporters regarding Prevost's perceived political stance, but Vance expressed hope for Pope Leo XIV's future leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025