From Cardinal to Pontiff: Pope Leo XIV's Controversial Inauguration

Vice President JD Vance is set to lead a U.S. delegation for the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV, marking a historic moment as the first U.S. citizen ascends to the papal role. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who shares Vance's faith, will accompany him according to an official statement.

Newly elected by Catholic cardinals, Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago will succeed the late Pope Francis. Prevost, as a cardinal, frequently criticized former President Trump's policies, particularly concerning migrants, raising questions about the authenticity of certain posts on his X account.

Vance, who engaged with Pope Francis before his passing, played down their disagreements. These discussions resurfaced with prevailing criticisms from Trump's conservative supporters regarding Prevost's perceived political stance, but Vance expressed hope for Pope Leo XIV's future leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)