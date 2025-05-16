Uttar Pradesh Politics: Casteist Remarks Stir Controversy

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has publicly condemned Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav for making casteist remarks about Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Maurya's statement targeted Yadav's alleged history of disrespecting Dalits, labeling him as someone who continues to marginalize them.

The incident arose following Yadav's commentary in Moradabad, where he focused on past derogatory remarks by BJP's Vijay Shah towards Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Yadav criticized the selective disrespect shown by BJP leaders, suggesting it was influenced by the individuals' social backgrounds.

Yadav elaborated on the backgrounds of Singh, Colonel Qureshi, and Air Marshal AK Bharti, exposing caste-driven attitudes. The issue has reignited debates over caste dynamics within India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)