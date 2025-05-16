Left Menu

The Ongoing Quest for Austin Tice: Hope and Diplomacy

American journalist Austin Tice has been missing for over 12 years after being captured in Syria. In recent talks with Syria's new president, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated the efforts to locate Tice. Despite claims, previous U.S. officials believed Tice is still alive, as his family continues to seek answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:45 IST
The Ongoing Quest for Austin Tice: Hope and Diplomacy

For over a decade, the whereabouts of American journalist Austin Tice remain unknown. Captured more than 12 years ago in Syria, his case still garners attention as U.S. officials, including former President Joe Biden, have expressed belief in his survival.

During a recent visit to Saudi Arabia, President Trump met with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and emphasized the ongoing U.S. commitment to finding Tice. Despite years without sightings, his mother persists in her tireless search for her son.

Tice, a former Marine and freelance journalist, was detained in August 2012 amid the Damascus uprising against then-President Bashar al-Assad. Syria has consistently denied holding him, yet international efforts for his release continue as his family clings onto hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025