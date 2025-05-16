The Ongoing Quest for Austin Tice: Hope and Diplomacy

For over a decade, the whereabouts of American journalist Austin Tice remain unknown. Captured more than 12 years ago in Syria, his case still garners attention as U.S. officials, including former President Joe Biden, have expressed belief in his survival.

During a recent visit to Saudi Arabia, President Trump met with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and emphasized the ongoing U.S. commitment to finding Tice. Despite years without sightings, his mother persists in her tireless search for her son.

Tice, a former Marine and freelance journalist, was detained in August 2012 amid the Damascus uprising against then-President Bashar al-Assad. Syria has consistently denied holding him, yet international efforts for his release continue as his family clings onto hope.

