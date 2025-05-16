Left Menu

Zelenskyy Pushes for Tougher Sanctions Amid Stalled Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged European leaders to increase sanctions against Russia, accusing President Putin of stalling talks to end the war. Despite new peace talks in Istanbul, little progress is expected. European leaders criticized Putin's absence, strengthening calls for a new sanctions package targeting Russia's energy and financial sectors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed European leaders on Friday to intensify sanctions against Russia, accusing President Vladimir Putin of prolonging negotiations. Despite ongoing peace talks in Istanbul, expectations for substantial progress remain low, with European leaders criticizing Russia's commitment to achieving peace.

The absence of Putin from the summit, set in Albania's capital Tirana, drew criticism from key figures such as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. They echoed calls for Russia to face consequences if genuine negotiations do not occur.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed plans for a new sanctions package targeting Russia's energy sector and banking institutions. Meanwhile, Albania's recent political developments were highlighted during the summit, underscoring the nation's ongoing efforts towards EU integration.

