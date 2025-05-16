Left Menu

NCP Leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar Interrogated in High-Profile Extortion Case

NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar was questioned for five hours by police regarding a case involving a woman accused of extorting Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore. Nimbalkar reportedly had conversations with three accused individuals, including the woman, prior to her arrest for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore.

An NCP leader, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, was subjected to five hours of police questioning on Friday, linked to an extortion case against Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore. The inquiry involved conversations Nimbalkar reportedly had with three co-accused, including a woman who accused the BJP minister of harassment, a police official disclosed.

Investigations revealed that Nimbalkar communicated multiple times with the accused between January and March, prior to the woman's arrest. Nimbalkar clarified to the police that these phone calls were limited to political discussions, as stated by a police source.

In March, police apprehended the woman allegedly accepting an extortion amount of Rs 1 crore to withdraw her claims against the minister. A journalist also figures among the accused in this unfolding case.

