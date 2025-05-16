Boosting Voter Turnout in Bihar: Election Commission's Strategic Push

The Election Commission of India has voiced concerns about Bihar's low voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, encouraging officials to devise a strategy for increasing electoral participation in upcoming state assembly elections.

Bihar's voter turnout last recorded at 56.28% falls significantly short of the 66.10% national average, according to Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer, Vinod Singh Gunjiyal. Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi emphasized the importance of boosting this figure by focusing on registering new voters, particularly youth aged 18 to 19.

Special attention is being directed towards ensuring inclusive participation of elderly voters and persons with disabilities, while also guaranteeing impartiality in election processes. The ECI is conducting training programs for election-related personnel and refining voter facilities, aiming for fair and participative assembly polls.

