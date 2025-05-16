Controversy Over Online Ads Clouds Polish Election Run-Up

As Poland approaches its presidential election, a controversy involving alleged foreign influence in campaign advertising has taken center stage. At the heart of the issue are online advertisements said to support Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal Civic Coalition candidate, while discrediting nationalist opponents.

The national research institute NASK initially flagged these ads, suggesting they were financed from abroad, though Facebook parent Meta insists they originated in Poland. Accusations have prompted political backlash, especially from the nationalist Law and Justice party, stirring heated political discourse just days before the vote.

This election dispute highlights both local and international tensions, as parties like the far-right Confederation and governing coalition Poland 2050 also respond to the crisis. With just a short time before ballots are cast, the integrity of Poland's electoral process hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)