VHP Files Complaint Against SP MP For Casteist Remarks

The Vishva Hindu Parishad lodged a complaint against Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav for his remarks about Wing Commander Vyomika Singh's caste. The BJP condemned Yadav's comments as divisive. The incident has sparked political tension, with calls for strict legal action against Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:03 IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has filed a police complaint against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav. The complaint was made in response to Yadav's comments highlighting the caste of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, as confirmed by local authorities.

The BJP expressed its disapproval of Yadav's remarks on Friday, criticizing them as 'casteist' and urging SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to take appropriate action. This development has reignited discussions about caste within political circles, especially concerning the military personnel involved in Operation Sindoor.

The complaint, filed in Moradabad, accuses Yadav of making divisive remarks against the Indian Army and Hindu society. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal has called for swift legal action, labeling the remarks as 'anti-national and Hindu-hostile'. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia condemned Yadav's comments as irresponsible, describing them as an attempt to sow division within the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

