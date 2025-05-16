Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Golden Chapter in India's Military History

The Uttarakhand cabinet honored the Indian armed forces and PM Modi for Operation Sindoor's success, which destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack. The cabinet praised the operation as a source of inspiration, marking it as a landmark in India's military achievements and reflecting exceptional strategic skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand cabinet has passed a resolution to honor the Indian armed forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Ministry of Defence for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. This military operation targeted and destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the resolution was unanimously endorsed, emphasizing the indomitable courage and strategic excellence of India's military forces. The operation, deemed unprecedented, stands as a testimony to India's sovereignty, security, and self-reliance, according to Secretary Shailesh Baghauli.

The resolution is set to be forwarded to the Government of India and the Ministry of Defence to convey the sentiments of the people of Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Dhami highlighted Uttarakhand's status as 'veerbhoomi', land of bravehearts, underscoring the pride felt across the nation due to the operation's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

