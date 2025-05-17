Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decisions on Guns, Gender, and Rights

In this term, the U.S. Supreme Court is addressing pivotal cases that could redefine constitutional rights and federal authority in America. Issues being tackled include birthright citizenship restrictions, gun control regarding ghost guns, and access to gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

The court also heard arguments on the legality of Texas' online age restrictions for accessing adult content, South Carolina's attempt to cut off Planned Parenthood funding, and the enforcement of the ban on TikTok due to national security concerns.

Decisions on these high-stakes topics, ranging from workplace discrimination to LGBTQ+ issues in schools, are expected by the end of June. The rulings will likely set precedents, influencing policies and legal interpretations across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)