Seashell Controversy: Comey's Instagram Post Sparks Security Meeting

Former FBI director James Comey met with U.S. Secret Service after a social media post featuring '8647' sparked accusations from Trump supporters of threatening the president. The post's controversial interpretation led to an investigation into its intent, with Comey denying any sinister connotations and removing the content immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 05:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 05:07 IST
James Comey, the former FBI director, engaged with the U.S. Secret Service following a social media post that Trump supporters deemed a threat to the president. The meeting conducted on Friday afternoon was prompted by an Instagram post from Comey featuring the number '8647' crafted with seashells, which some supporters of former President Donald Trump interpreted as a veiled threat or assassination call.

The use of '86' in slang as a term for elimination coupled with Trump being the 47th president fueled the controversy. Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, promptly removed the post, asserting no harmful intentions. Despite Comey's clarification, Trump accused him of instigating violence. The investigation headed by Secret Service Director Sean Curran is ongoing, with varying interpretations of the incident under scrutiny.

Political use of numbers, like '8647', has seen emergence in recent presidencies. While a meaning related to violence surfaced, it remains unofficial per Merriam-Webster Dictionary. Trump, angered by the posting, left potential subsequent measures to Attorney General Pam Bondi. The incident underscores the persistent tensions and controversies surrounding social media statements in America's polarized political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

