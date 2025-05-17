Empowering Women and Cultivating Growth: Union Minister's Ambitious Northeast Visit

During a visit to Assam, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commended self-help groups (SHGs) for their pivotal role in women's empowerment under the Aajeevika Mission. Speaking in Nagaon, he acknowledged the substantial grassroots impact of government initiatives and expressed gratitude to national and local leaders for their support.

Chouhan's remarks came after interacting with female beneficiaries, while also visiting the Hatikhuili Tea Estate in Bokakhat, Golaghat district. He praised the dedication and hard work of the estate's workers, emphasizing the significance of their efforts in producing tea that is renowned nationwide.

Taking to social media platform X, Chouhan shared his experience, declaring a commitment to improving social and economic conditions for these workers. He highlighted that by respecting labor, development accelerates.

Chouhan's Northeast tour, initiated in Guwahati on May 15, included a virtual inauguration of new facilities at the College of Horticulture in Thenzawl and a PG girls hostel in Selesih. This was part of federal support for Mizoram's agricultural sector.

The virtual ceremony, joined by Mizoram officials, underscored the state's horticultural potential despite its challenging terrain. Chouhan reaffirmed the central government's pledge to support Mizoram's farmers, emphasizing its fertile grounds conducive to advancing horticulture.

(With inputs from agencies.)