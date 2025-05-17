Congress Clashes with Government Over Delegation Listings
The Congress party criticized the government for assigning delegation heads for diplomatic outreach post-Operation Sindoor without consulting them. A rift emerged when Shashi Tharoor, not part of Congress's nominated leaders, was appointed. Congress claims the government acted mischievously, accusing them of playing 'political games'.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has accused the government of playing 'mischievous games' with the appointment of delegation heads for diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor. According to Congress, the government disregarded the party's nominated leaders and appointed Shashi Tharoor, sparking accusations of political maneuvering.
At a press briefing, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed discontent over the government's actions, using cricket analogies to describe their tactics. The opposition party nominated its leaders, but their absence in the announcements has led to allegations of dishonesty from the government.
The incident underscores tensions between the government and the opposition, notably over India's stance on terrorism. While the government aims to showcase a unified front against terrorism, Congress argues that decisions were made without genuine consultations, potentially undermining diplomatic efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Port inauguration event will give sleepless nights to many: PM to Kerala CM Vijayan and Cong MP Shashi Tharoor.
Forgotten Architect: Shashi Tharoor on Oommen Chandy's Role in Vizhinjam Port
Shashi Tharoor Urges Unity Against Terror Amid Pahalgam Attack Remembrance
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Pragmatic Approach on Deportation of Pakistanis
Shashi Tharoor Commends India's Precise Military Strikes in Retaliation