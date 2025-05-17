Congress Clashes with Government Over Delegation Listings

The Congress has accused the government of playing 'mischievous games' with the appointment of delegation heads for diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor. According to Congress, the government disregarded the party's nominated leaders and appointed Shashi Tharoor, sparking accusations of political maneuvering.

At a press briefing, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed discontent over the government's actions, using cricket analogies to describe their tactics. The opposition party nominated its leaders, but their absence in the announcements has led to allegations of dishonesty from the government.

The incident underscores tensions between the government and the opposition, notably over India's stance on terrorism. While the government aims to showcase a unified front against terrorism, Congress argues that decisions were made without genuine consultations, potentially undermining diplomatic efforts.

