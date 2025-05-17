India's Diplomatic Offensive: United Front Against Terrorism
In response to Operation Sindoor, seven all-party Indian delegations, including both ruling and opposition figures like Shashi Tharoor and Ravi Shankar Prasad, are set to visit global nations. The mission aims to convey India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, targeting UNSC members and key international partners.
In a concerted diplomatic effort following Operation Sindoor, Indian leaders from across the political spectrum are uniting to deliver a decisive message against terrorism. Seven all-party delegations will visit global capitals to reinforce India's stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism.
Key figures leading these groups include Congress's Shashi Tharoor and ruling alliance member Ravi Shankar Prasad. They are joined by other seasoned politicians such as DMK's Kanimozhi and BJP's Baijayant Panda. This diverse representation aims to project a cohesive national front addressing international counterparts.
The delegations will communicate directly with influential UNSC members like the US, France, and Russia while highlighting Pakistan's ongoing role in fostering terrorism. Despite political differences, the initiative emphasizes a united national interest in combating global terrorism.
