National Conference Endorses Owaisi's Call to 'Adopt Kashmiris'

The National Conference backed AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's call for the Indian government to 'adopt' the people of Kashmir while addressing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Owaisi emphasized reducing distrust between Kashmiris and the Indian state. The Conference criticized the government's lack of response to the supportive protests following the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference has thrown its weight behind AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's plea for the Indian government to 'adopt' the people of Kashmir in its strategy against Pakistan-spurred terrorism.

During an interview with PTI, Owaisi highlighted the widespread protests in Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, presenting this as a unique chance for the government to bridge the trust gap with Kashmiris.

Despite Kashmiris' supportive stance post-attack, the Jammu and Kashmir ruling party criticized the government for not reciprocating these gestures and for failing to address violence against Kashmiris elsewhere in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

