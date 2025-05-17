A Tale of Two Pawars: Revisiting the Women's Reservation Bill

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lauded NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar for his role in passing the 1992 Women's Reservation Bill, which allotted a 33% quota for women in local bodies.

Ajit recalled how Sharad, then Chief Minister, insisted on not adjourning the House until the bill was passed, leading to a historic early morning legislative session.

Amid ongoing political speculation around a reconciliation between Ajit and Sharad's factions, the NCP experienced a split in July 2023. This division saw Ajit taking the party's name and symbol, while Sharad's faction was titled NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). Both parties have dismissed reunion rumors as speculative.

(With inputs from agencies.)