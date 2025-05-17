Left Menu

A Tale of Two Pawars: Revisiting the Women's Reservation Bill

Ajit Pawar praised his uncle Sharad Pawar for the 1992 Women's Reservation Bill, noting their collaboration during that time. Amidst speculation of political reconciliation, the NCP split in July 2023, with Ajit leading one faction. Both groups have dismissed the reconciliation rumors.

Updated: 17-05-2025 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lauded NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar for his role in passing the 1992 Women's Reservation Bill, which allotted a 33% quota for women in local bodies.

Ajit recalled how Sharad, then Chief Minister, insisted on not adjourning the House until the bill was passed, leading to a historic early morning legislative session.

Amid ongoing political speculation around a reconciliation between Ajit and Sharad's factions, the NCP experienced a split in July 2023. This division saw Ajit taking the party's name and symbol, while Sharad's faction was titled NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). Both parties have dismissed reunion rumors as speculative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

