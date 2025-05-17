Sinha's Staunch Stand: Beyond the Border
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has warned Pakistan that nothing is beyond the reach of the Indian Armed Forces. Addressing military personnel in Kashmir's border area, he praised their bravery. The Indian military's dedication reassures the nation of safety amid external threats, despite provocations from their neighbor.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued a stern message to Pakistan, declaring that nothing in the country is out of reach for the Indian Armed Forces. His warning came during an address to army personnel at the Line of Control in the Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Highlighting the Indian Army's global recognition for bravery, Sinha criticized Pakistan's actions, claiming the enemy relies on debt to undermine humanity. He praised Indian soldiers for their courage and vowed to the nation that they safeguard its security against adversarial threats.
Sinha, after reviewing the security situation with army and police personnel, expressed confidence in their capability to counter any challenges. In a post on X, he reassured the public of the Indian military's resolve in protecting national integrity, while inspecting the aftermath of unprovoked shelling by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector.
