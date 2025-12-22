Indian Army Partners with Tech Institute for Cutting-edge AI Solutions
The Indian Army has teamed up with Netaji Subhas University of Technology to develop software and AI solutions. This collaboration will involve students and faculty in live problem-solving projects, enhancing defense preparedness through innovation and tailored capacity-building programs.
The Indian Army has entered into a strategic partnership with Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) to advance its capabilities in software and artificial intelligence-based solutions, officials disclosed on Monday.
This move was formalized through a memorandum of understanding, which looks to involve NSUT's students and faculty in real-world problem-solving initiatives for the Army, providing them with practical experience.
The agreement further aims to bolster indigenous innovation in defence by facilitating specialized faculty development and tailor-made programs for the Indian Army, as part of its broader strategy to enhance readiness and technological growth.
