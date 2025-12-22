Indian Army Partners with Tech Institute for Cutting-edge AI Solutions

The Indian Army has entered into a strategic partnership with Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) to advance its capabilities in software and artificial intelligence-based solutions, officials disclosed on Monday.

This move was formalized through a memorandum of understanding, which looks to involve NSUT's students and faculty in real-world problem-solving initiatives for the Army, providing them with practical experience.

The agreement further aims to bolster indigenous innovation in defence by facilitating specialized faculty development and tailor-made programs for the Indian Army, as part of its broader strategy to enhance readiness and technological growth.

