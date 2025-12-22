Left Menu

Indian Army Partners with Tech Institute for Cutting-edge AI Solutions

The Indian Army has teamed up with Netaji Subhas University of Technology to develop software and AI solutions. This collaboration will involve students and faculty in live problem-solving projects, enhancing defense preparedness through innovation and tailored capacity-building programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:38 IST
Indian Army Partners with Tech Institute for Cutting-edge AI Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has entered into a strategic partnership with Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) to advance its capabilities in software and artificial intelligence-based solutions, officials disclosed on Monday.

This move was formalized through a memorandum of understanding, which looks to involve NSUT's students and faculty in real-world problem-solving initiatives for the Army, providing them with practical experience.

The agreement further aims to bolster indigenous innovation in defence by facilitating specialized faculty development and tailor-made programs for the Indian Army, as part of its broader strategy to enhance readiness and technological growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025