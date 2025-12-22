Enord Pvt. Ltd. Secures Multi-Crore Deal with Indian Army for VR Drone Simulators

New Delhi [India], December 22: In a landmark development for India's defense technology sector, Enord Pvt. Ltd., a leading AI-on-Edge drone technology startup, has won a major contract from the Indian Army's School of Artillery in Deolali, Nashik. The contract involves the delivery of over 700 domestically manufactured VR drone training simulators, marking a crucial step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in military training resources.

The project is designed for implementation across 19 Category-A Indian Army establishments nationwide and will be executed in three stages, aimed for completion by Q2 2026. These simulators offer a high-fidelity virtual training environment, significantly enhancing the Army's drone operator training while markedly reducing the reliance on actual UAVs. Capable of supporting applications like FPV flying, ISR mission rehearsals, and emergency response exercises, the system ensures decreased operational risks and costs.

This successful contract follows comprehensive trials and evaluations, highlighting the Army's dedication to secure and indigenous procurement. Enord CEO Muhammad Anas emphasized the groundbreaking nature of this achievement, noting that it highlights the potential of Indian technology startups to meet military standards. Founded in early 2021 and rooted in prestigious Indian incubators, Enord continues to pave the way for autonomous drone and simulation innovation, reinforcing India's strategic defense capabilities.