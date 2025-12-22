Left Menu

Enord Pvt. Ltd. Secures Multi-Crore Deal with Indian Army for VR Drone Simulators

Enord Pvt. Ltd. lands a significant contract with the Indian Army to supply over 700 made-in-India VR drone training simulators. This initiative, under the Emergency Powers Revenue 2025 mandate, aims to enhance the Army’s training infrastructure while promoting indigenous defence technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:53 IST
Enord Pvt. Ltd. Secures Multi-Crore Deal with Indian Army for VR Drone Simulators
Enord Secures Landmark Multi-Crore Indian Army Order for Indigenous VR Drone Training Simulators. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], December 22: In a landmark development for India's defense technology sector, Enord Pvt. Ltd., a leading AI-on-Edge drone technology startup, has won a major contract from the Indian Army's School of Artillery in Deolali, Nashik. The contract involves the delivery of over 700 domestically manufactured VR drone training simulators, marking a crucial step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in military training resources.

The project is designed for implementation across 19 Category-A Indian Army establishments nationwide and will be executed in three stages, aimed for completion by Q2 2026. These simulators offer a high-fidelity virtual training environment, significantly enhancing the Army's drone operator training while markedly reducing the reliance on actual UAVs. Capable of supporting applications like FPV flying, ISR mission rehearsals, and emergency response exercises, the system ensures decreased operational risks and costs.

This successful contract follows comprehensive trials and evaluations, highlighting the Army's dedication to secure and indigenous procurement. Enord CEO Muhammad Anas emphasized the groundbreaking nature of this achievement, noting that it highlights the potential of Indian technology startups to meet military standards. Founded in early 2021 and rooted in prestigious Indian incubators, Enord continues to pave the way for autonomous drone and simulation innovation, reinforcing India's strategic defense capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025