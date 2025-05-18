Left Menu

India's Global Campaign Against Terrorism Takes Flight

India is sending seven delegations of political leaders to 32 countries and the EU to present a united front against terrorism. The teams, led by prominent figures from multiple parties, highlight India's unified commitment to tackling terrorism in global capitals under the initiative known as Operation Sindoor.

  • India

India is launching a global initiative to combat terrorism through Operation Sindoor. Seven delegations, composed of 51 political leaders from various parties, will travel to 32 countries and the EU headquarters to present India's united stance against terrorism.

These delegations, representing both the ruling NDA and opposition parties, include prominent figures such as Baijayant Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Shashi Tharoor. Each group aims to deliver a message of collective national resolve to significant global partners.

Despite internal political dynamics, Congress' leaders have also joined the initiative, albeit with fewer representatives than proposed. This campaign underscores India's commitment to a cohesive foreign policy approach in addressing terrorism on the world stage.

