Sansad Ratna Award 2025: Honoring Excellence in Parliamentary Democracy

Seventeen Members of Parliament and two Parliamentary Standing Committees have been honored with the Sansad Ratna Award 2025, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the legislative process. The prestigious awards, presented by the Prime Point Foundation, spotlight the outstanding work and consistent commitment of these public servants.

Among the awardees are notable figures like Bhartruhari Mahtab, Supriya Sule, and Ravi Kishan. The selection jury, headed by Hansraj Ahir, Chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes, acknowledged the enduring impact of their work during the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha sessions.

In addition to individual honors, the Finance and Agriculture Standing Committees have also been commended for their excellent performances in parliamentary report submissions. The Finance Committee is led by Mahtab, while Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress chairs the Agriculture Committee.

