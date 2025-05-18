Left Menu

Portugal Votes: Decades of Instability Looms Large

Portugal's parliamentary elections are underway, sparked by Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's loss of confidence in parliament. His Democratic Alliance leads the polls but lacks a clear majority. Voter turnout could dip amid political fatigue, with instability persisting across Portuguese politics.

Polling stations across Portugal opened on Sunday for the third parliamentary election in three years, amidst widespread political uncertainty. While Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's Democratic Alliance (AD) is projected to win the most votes, a stable government remains unlikely.

Montenegro's government fell after losing parliament's confidence a year into its term. With polling stations open until 7 p.m., the vote's outcome is crucial for a nation accustomed to unstable governments. Public sentiment suggests voters are wary of continued political instability.

With the AD garnering more than 32% of the vote in polls, compared to 26% for the Socialist Party, possibilities of forming a coalition with the fourth-polling Liberal Initiative (IL) are being speculated, though an absolute majority seems out of reach. Voter turnout remains a significant concern due to election fatigue.

