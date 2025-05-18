Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes RSS Chief's Remarks as 'Cheap Talk'

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statements towards Muslims, calling them insincere and hypocritical. He questioned why, if Bhagwat disagrees with anti-Muslim actions, he does not stop them. Owaisi remains a strong advocate for Muslim rights in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:30 IST
Owaisi Criticizes RSS Chief's Remarks as 'Cheap Talk'
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, dismissing his conciliatory statements towards Muslims as insincere and 'cheap talk'. Owaisi argued that the Hindutva organization aims to undermine India's diversity, and he questioned why Bhagwat does not stop anti-Muslim actions if he disapproves of them.

Owaisi, a five-time MP from Hyderabad, highlighted recent disputes over the origins of certain historical mosques, challenging claims promoted under Bhagwat's influence. Despite representing a smaller political party, Owaisi remains a prominent voice for Muslim rights in India, maintaining a strong stance against the RSS and BJP.

He criticized Bhagwat's attempts to reach Muslim leaders as a cover for the RSS's true intentions, citing lack of actions to control anti-Muslim elements as evidence of hypocrisy. Owaisi insisted that the RSS's ideological goals and India's pluralism are incompatible, suggesting Bhagwat's outreach serves ulterior motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025