Owaisi Criticizes RSS Chief's Remarks as 'Cheap Talk'

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, dismissing his conciliatory statements towards Muslims as insincere and 'cheap talk'. Owaisi argued that the Hindutva organization aims to undermine India's diversity, and he questioned why Bhagwat does not stop anti-Muslim actions if he disapproves of them.

Owaisi, a five-time MP from Hyderabad, highlighted recent disputes over the origins of certain historical mosques, challenging claims promoted under Bhagwat's influence. Despite representing a smaller political party, Owaisi remains a prominent voice for Muslim rights in India, maintaining a strong stance against the RSS and BJP.

He criticized Bhagwat's attempts to reach Muslim leaders as a cover for the RSS's true intentions, citing lack of actions to control anti-Muslim elements as evidence of hypocrisy. Owaisi insisted that the RSS's ideological goals and India's pluralism are incompatible, suggesting Bhagwat's outreach serves ulterior motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)